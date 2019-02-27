Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth gets engaged

After Priyanka Chopra’s lavish wedding, now it is her brother Siddharth Chopra’s turn to tie the knot. Priyanka shared the news of Siddharth’s engagement on Instagram.

Siddharth got engaged to Ishittaa Kumar on Wednesday. Priyanka shared some photos from the function with the caption, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the famiy.. you r so beautiful together.. I wish you both the best for the future ! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89 ❤️🎉”

Ishittaa Kumar also shared a photo on her Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra had recently posted that she was in New Delhi with her husband Nick Jonas. After attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party, PC flew to India for this family function.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in Jodhpur in December 2018. She got engaged in a roka ceremony in the month of August. The roka ceremony was a low key affair which was only attended by close friends and family. Her wedding was a lavish but intimate affair. PC has said in numerous interviews that they only invited 200 people to the wedding.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink where she stars alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.