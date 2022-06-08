Priyanka Chopra’s black-and-white gown creates drama at Paris event, fans say ‘absolutely divine’. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra is an absolute stunner, and her photos from the latest event of Bvlgari are proof. The actor, who is one of the brand ambassador of the high-end brand, is currently in Paris. On Tuesday, she attended a jewellery show where she made a stunning appearance in a contrast gown. She paired her outfit with the brand’s statement neckpiece. Some of the photos from the event have gone viral, and Priyanka fans are loving the actor’s avatar. “She is looking very beautiful and gorgeous,” a comment read, another fan titled Priyanka as “Queen” and many of her followers tagged her as a “Goddess.”

Priyanka’s new look has come a day after she dropped a perfect selfie with BlackPink’s Lisa and Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway. “And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun,” she captioned the photo. As soon as she posted the selfie, fans were excited to see three global icons sharing the screen space. Nick Jonas too reacted to the post with love-struck emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Anne Hathaway had earlier admitted of googling Priyanka Chopra to know about her skincare routine. The actor, while promoting her 2019 film Serenity with Matthew McConaughey, heaped praise on Priyanka’s skin. “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My god! So right now I am online every night going… ‘What is she… how did she do it’,” she said.

At present, Priyanka has been pretty busy in balancing her professional and personal life. The actor welcomed daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, earlier this year.

In an interview with Variety, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas spoke about being a first-time parent and the perspective that such a joy and responsibility brings. “The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent,” Nick said.

On the work front, Nick Jonas will be seen on Dancing With Myself with Shakira and Liza Koshy. Priyanka, on the other hand, has many projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Russo Brother’s show Citadel and James C. Strouse directorial It’s All Coming Back to Me, which also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, and Celia Imrie.