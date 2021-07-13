Priyanka Chopra’s birthday wishes for mom-in-law Denise, brother Siddharth with a treasure trove of throwback photos

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a true blue family woman. The Sky is Pink actor wished her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas on her birthday with a special message and throwback photos. She called Denise “Mama Jonas”. She also wished brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday, sharing a photo from the time they were children.

Taking to Instagram Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life ❤️ Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka’s wish for her brother came with a beach photo featuring both of them. Another photo had Siddharth and the actor’s mother Madhu posing besides a food truck. A board next to the truck read, “Dearest Sid, Happy birthay!! We know there is not much you love more than food. We love you Nick & Didi.” Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you wishing u so much joy and laughter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The Jonas brothers also took to their social media platforms to wish their mother on her birthday. Nick Jonas and his brother Joe wished Denise on social media and shared photos. Nick wrote, “Happy birthday, Mom! Love you.”

NicK and Joe Jonas wish their mother, Denise jonas on birthday. (Photos: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas/Instagram) NicK and Joe Jonas wish their mother, Denise jonas on birthday. (Photos: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas/Instagram)

Kevin Jonas also wished Denise, who turned 55 today, with a special post, sharing pictures of his daughters, Valentina Angelina Jonas and Alena Rose Jonas, with Denise. “Glammy happy birthday!!!! @mamadjonas we love you so much and enjoy this day,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas)

Priyanka, who is back in London, was seen at the recently concluded Wimbledon over the weekend. The Quantico star was spotted along with Natasha Poonawalla as they watched the Women’s Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova.

The actor also visited her New York restaurant Sona earlier this month. This was her second visit to her new venture. Sharing gorgeous pictures from the restaurant on her social media platforms, she wrote, “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork.”

On the work front, the actor made her OTT debut with Netflix film The White Tiger. She will be next seen in The Matrix 4, the Amazon Prime series Citadel and the romantic drama, Text For You.