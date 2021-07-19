scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 19, 2021
Must Read

Priyanka Chopra’s birthday wish from husband Nick Jonas comes wrapped in pink, Parineeti Chopra calls her a legend

Priyanka Chopra turned 39 on July 18 and received love from husband Nick Jonas, cousin Parineeti Chopra and the rest of the Jonas family. Katrina Kaif also wrote how Priyanka inspired her.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2021 9:05:13 am
Nick Jonas, Priyanka ChopraNick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra happy birthday (Photo:Instagram/ Nick Jonas)

Actor Priyanka Chopra turned 39 on July 18 and her husband Nick Jonas along with other members of her family flooded her with love and wishes. While Nick shared a heartwarming wish for her, cousin Parineeti shared a story on Instagram, calling her a ‘legend’.

Nick’s post for Priyanka included one glamorous shot of her in a saree, and another one from her childhood. He wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.”

Parineeti shared a photo of ‘their nail art’ and wrote, “You know you’re sisters when….you go and get the same nail art on the same finger, without planning it. Happy birthday Mimi Didi. You are a legend. End of story.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra’s brother-in-law Joe Jonas also wished her on Instagram, with two photos. Kevin shared a photo of all of them together as well, wishing her a happy birthday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Parineeti Chopra's post (Photo: Instagram/ Parineeti Chopra)

 

Joe Jonas (Photo: Instagram/ Joe Jonas) Kevin Jonas (Photo: Instagram/ Kevin Jonas)

Prior to Nick and his brothers, Priyanka received much love from Bollywood celebrities. Katrina Kaif recalled their dance classes together and wrote, “From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you. Your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we meet, it’s always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher. May you always be blessed. Happy birthday @priyankachopra.” Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Priyanka in Aitraaz, wished her as well.

Priyanka has several films in the pipeline, including The Matrix 4, Text For You, a reality show with her husband, and a spy thriller with the Russo brothers.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Minissha Lamba boyfriend Akash Malik 8 photos
Minissha Lamba confirms dating Akash Malik: See their photos together

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 19: Latest News

Advertisement