Priyanka Chopra’s birthday wish from husband Nick Jonas comes wrapped in pink, Parineeti Chopra calls her a legend

Actor Priyanka Chopra turned 39 on July 18 and her husband Nick Jonas along with other members of her family flooded her with love and wishes. While Nick shared a heartwarming wish for her, cousin Parineeti shared a story on Instagram, calling her a ‘legend’.

Nick’s post for Priyanka included one glamorous shot of her in a saree, and another one from her childhood. He wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you.”

Parineeti shared a photo of ‘their nail art’ and wrote, “You know you’re sisters when….you go and get the same nail art on the same finger, without planning it. Happy birthday Mimi Didi. You are a legend. End of story.”

Priyanka Chopra’s brother-in-law Joe Jonas also wished her on Instagram, with two photos. Kevin shared a photo of all of them together as well, wishing her a happy birthday.

Prior to Nick and his brothers, Priyanka received much love from Bollywood celebrities. Katrina Kaif recalled their dance classes together and wrote, “From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you. Your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we meet, it’s always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher. May you always be blessed. Happy birthday @priyankachopra.” Kareena Kapoor Khan, who worked with Priyanka in Aitraaz, wished her as well.

Priyanka has several films in the pipeline, including The Matrix 4, Text For You, a reality show with her husband, and a spy thriller with the Russo brothers.