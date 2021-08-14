Priyanka Chopra has her ‘Asian pride’ moment with Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh in London, see photo

August 14, 2021 9:49:15 pm
Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to share a picture from her fun night out in London with Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and actors Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh.
The photo showed the actors flaunting wide smiles, suggesting Priyanka and her “girl gang” had a great time at the dinner.
“When u get a seat at the cool kids’ table. #queens #asianpride,” Priyanka wrote with the photo. Awkwafina showered love on Priyanka by posting a comment on the picture which read, “I LOVE YOU.”
Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video series Citadel in London. Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh are awaiting the release of their upcoming Marvel film Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
