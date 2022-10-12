Priyanka Chopra flaunts her desi girl avatar, says it’s ‘Sari Sari Nights’

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked every bit a diva as she donned a yellow saree recently. The actor seemed to have gone out for dinner and decided to wear an Indian attire for the night out.

Priyanka has showed off her wide range of sarees on various occasions and this time she decided to go for a yellow chiffon saree with a white, sleeveless blouse. She wore her hair opened and added a small bindi to complete the Indian look. The actor shared the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Sari Sari Nights.”

Check out Priyanka’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra’s fashion game has only been going from strength to strength. She recently attended a friend’s wedding in Mexico. The actor wore a beautiful red dress as she struck a pose with her husband Nick Jonas. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell.”

Both Nick and Priyanka, who are parents to nine-months-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, recently went out on a date. Priyanka gave a sneak peek into their day out and captioned it, “Mommy daddys day out @nickjonas.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018, in both Hindu and Christian traditional ceremonies. Ever since then, Priyanka has been managing her time between work in the US and India.