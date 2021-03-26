Priyanka Chopra writes a gratitude note on opening day of her New York restaurant, thanks Nick for naming it Sona

Priyanka Chopra officialy announced the opening of her New York based Indian restaurant, Sona, on Friday. Calling it a “labour of love”, the international icon said she cannot wait to give the world, a taste of timeless India. The inauguration of Sona comes days after Priyanka, restaurateur Maneesh Goyal and their team held a prayer ceremony for the new venture.

Priyanka took to her Instagram page and wrote a long post of gratitude, thanking her team, along with husband Nick Jonas, for giving wings to her dream. She also expressed disappointment for not being there on Sona’s big day, in person, but in spirits.

Priyanka also shared several clicks from the restaurant, along with a glimpse into its desi cuisine. Her caption read, “TODAY IS OPENING DAY @sonanewyork! What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC! This has been a team effort all the way… from the many many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions with @maneeshkgoyal, @davidrabin8, Chef @harinayak, and @mabowersinc, to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to @nickjonas – yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means “gold,” and he had heard that word in India, well…A LOT, throughout our wedding! We’re opening following all NYC and NY State safety guidelines to ensure you have a night to remember. I’m devastated I’m not there to celebrate, but I’m definitely there in heart and spirit…and on FaceTime. We can’t wait to serve you! Link in Bio for all the details. Yes team!! We did it!”

Restaurateur Maneesh Goyal, who has collaborated with Priyanka, revealed in an Instagram post recently, that the work on Sona kicked off work post September 2019, with an aim to inaugurate the place by 2020. But it got delayed due to the world getting shut down after the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.