Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Priyanka Chopra wows in pink as she walks the red carpet, Nick Jonas calls her ‘hottie’. See pics

Priyanka Chopra, after enjoying her weekend in Dubai, was back to work as she walked the red carpet for a luxury jewellery brand.

Priyanka Chopra- DubaiPriyanka Chopra stuns in a rani pink outfit in Dubai. (Photos: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)
After attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah last week, and enjoying her weekend in Dubai, Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in the city of gold for a luxury brand that she endorses. Priyanka has shared several pictures on Instagram where she’s seen wearing a bold and beautiful pink, the hottest colour of the season, ensemble.

Priyanka, along with sharing stunning pictures of herself, gave a shout-out to luxury jewellery brand that she endorses, She was promoting the brand’s new collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She wrote, “What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin.” PeeCee also credited her fashion designer for her ravishing dress. She wrote, “@lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador.”

Reacting to Priyanka’s pictures, her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas commented, “Hottie”. Her fans also appreciated her look. One person wrote, “My gorg goddess😍😍😍,” another person wondering how beautiful Priyanka is, wrote, “How are you real? 👀💗.”

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The celebrity couple also embraced parenthood this year as they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has the Russo Brothers’ Amazon series Citadel in her kitty, where she will share screen space with Richard Madden. After wrapping up her international projects, the actor is expected to start shooting Farhan AKhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

