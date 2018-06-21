Priyanka Chopra: We cannot let refugee children become a lost generation

Priyanka Chopra has been actively involved with UNICEF for the past twelve years. Priyanka Chopra has been actively involved with UNICEF for the past twelve years.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who visited the Rohingya refugee camps earlier this year, says stories shared by refugee children were heartbreaking. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she hopes to protect their rights.

Priyanka has been actively involved with the UNICEF for the past twelve years. Her latest focus has been on Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees. The Quantico star has visited Bangladesh twice to see the Rohingyas living in the refugee camps at the Cox’s Bazar there. She has on various occasions shared her experience of the camp and also praised the Bangladeshi Prime Minister for taking in the refugees and helping them get a better future.

The actor, who is currently in the US, posted on social media a heartfelt message on the night of Wednesday, observed as World Refugees Day.

She also shared a short video which features some of her moments with refugee children from Jordan and Bangladesh.

“Today is World Refugee Day and right now there are more than 65 million people around the world that have been forcibly displaced from their homes. I have met a few of these children in both Jordan and Bangladesh. Many told me stories of lost family members and friends. Many suffer without adequate food, shelter, health and education. All the stories are heartbreaking. On World Refugee Day, I am supporting UNICEF’s goal to protect the rights of refugee children. No matter where they come from, a child is a child and they deserve the right to childhood,” Priyanka wrote in an accompanying message with the video.

