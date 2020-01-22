Priyanka: Women aligning with women is the biggest reason our voices are being heard

Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for a chat at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Photo: AP Images). Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for a chat at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Photo: AP Images).

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for a chat at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The actor discussed the role of women in a changing world, eradicating extreme poverty and the importance of technology.

“Growing up in a country like India, you see wealth and poverty live together in such a symbiotic way…seeing that you become desensitised to it,” began Priyanka. The actor added that as she started becoming a familiar public figure, she “understood the power of influence” and the need for keeping the conversation going on important topics.

Priyanka Chopra stated that climate change, lack of education and extreme poverty are all interconnected. And while things are changing for the better on some fronts, on multiple subjects people need to work harder for a better tomorrow. The actor later took to Instagram to share details on the work that is being done to eradicate extreme poverty.

Priyanka shared a photo of herself with economist Dr Ngozi and wrote, “Dr. Ngozi on behalf of Gavi has vaccinated 86% of the world’s children and has saved over 13 million lives since 2000. She is truly doing God’s work. Dr. Ngozi is an economist, international development expert and the Chair of @gavialliance – an incredible organization that has helped immunize more than 760 million children and saved 13 million lives. The proof is in the numbers, and it’s evident that with organizations like Gavi and its amazing partners like @unicef and @who, we can eradicate extreme poverty. #Davos2020.”

When asked about the role of women in a rapidly moving society, Priyanka Chopra said, “Women aligning with women is the biggest reason our voices are being heard. And technology really helps because we finally have a direct way to talk to each other without men mediating in between and editing our voices.”

Later, the actor also indirectly threw light on the student protests against campus violence and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“We have this incredible young generation and you can see that with everything that is happening in India right now. One of the youngest countries in the world, about 60 per cent of the population being under the age of 35, coming on to the streets and demanding a change and that comes from empowering our own girls. I am inspired by those girls,” Priyanka Chopra concluded.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd