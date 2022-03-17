Priyanka Chopra is ‘working on something special in Rome’. See photos

Actor Priyanka Chopra is up to something ‘special’ in Rome with her entrepreneur friends. Her photos from her time in the city have been shared by her colleagues on social media. In the photo, Priyanka is seen relishing a good meal. Sharing the photo, the actor’s colleague James G Boutler wrote, “Working on something special in Rome with some of my favourite people :)”

Priyanka reacted to the photo by posting a heart-eyed emoji. Another photo of the actor had her looking as stylish as ever. She was seen in a black dress and smiled ear to ear at the camera.

Priyanka Chopra in Rome.

Earlier, JC Babin had shared a picture of himself with Priyanka on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Lovely evening in Roma with long time friend (since 2005!) and @bvlgari global ambassador @priyankachopra. So good to chat about everything from kids to geopolitics or travelling. Thanks Priyanka for your friendship and contagious enthusiasm and energy! #starsinbvlgari.” Priyanka commented on the picture saying, “Always so fun with you JCB.” However, JC Cabin later deleted the photo.

Earlier this year, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a number of projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime series Citadel, romantic drama Text For You, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.