Priyanka Chopra to speak at the Women in the World Summit

Global star Priyanka Chopra has been invited to 2019 Women in the World Summit, reports Variety. Priyanka will be interviewed by Women in the World founder Tina Brown, and she is expected to talk about entrepreneurship and activism. Priyanka’s business ventures include her production company Purple Pebble Pictures and her investment in the dating app Bumble.

Priyanka’s list of upcoming ventures also includes her YouTube original show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, where she will be interviewing personalities such as Diane Von Furstenberg, Awkwafina, and Simone Biles. The show premieres on March 27.

The Women in the World Summit will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and the list of celebrities speaking at the event also includes Brie Larson, Ashley Judd, Anna Wintour and Bryan Cranston among others with a keynote address by Oprah Winfrey.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra got a lot of praise for her appearance in the Jonas Brothers’ music video “Sucker.” Priyanka appeared in the video alongside her husband, songwriter-singer Nick Jonas. “Sucker” was the comeback single for the Jonas Brothers and the track is already making waves globally. The song was listed at the top of Billboard Hot 100.

Apart from being a wonderful performer, Priyanka is also a singer who has delivered tracks like “In My City” and “Exotic”. In a recent interview with People, Nick revealed that he would be open to doing a duet with his wife Priyanka.

Nick Jonas said, “I’d be open to it. I mean, she’s got an incredible voice and there’s a lot of music in our house and a lot of dancing. So, I don’t know. Right now we’re just enjoying the first couple months of married life, and we’ll see where it takes us.”