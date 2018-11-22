Priyanka Chopra’s fiance Nick Jonas is back in India. Is wedding on the cards?

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her big fat Indian wedding, reportedly, set to take place in December. While her fans wait for the wedding announcement, PC shared an adorable photo of herself and fiance Nick Jonas on her Instagram account.

Nick had a day ago posted a boomerang video on his social media handle. The video looked like he was in a private jet. He captioned the post as, “See you later NYC…” While fans of the star couple were counting hours before Nick landed in Delhi, Priyanka’s post confirmed his arrival. She captioned the photo as, “Welcome home baby… 😍”

After dating for some months, Priyanka got engaged to singer-actor Nick in an intimate ‘roka’ ceremony at her Mumbai residence in August this year.

Check out some more photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra has been in India, shooting for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, for the past few days. She was recently spotted in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area. The Quantico star also shared several pics from the sets of the Shonali Bose directorial.

The Sky Is Pink producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said that Priyanka will be shooting for his film “till the very eve of her nuptials.”

Priyanka and Nick’s will be the third big Bollywood marriage this year, after Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja nuptial and the recent wedding of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone. DeepVeer, who hosted their first reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday, are set to hold three more receptions in Mumbai.