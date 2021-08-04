Priyanka Chopra’s warm hug is home for husband Nick Jonas, see photo

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is elated to be reunited with her husband and American singer, Nick Jonas. The couple has been living apart for quite some time due to their respective work commitments. While Priyanka has been in London shooting for her upcoming films, Nick has been in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, Priyanka posted a photo of herself with Nick where she is adorably embracing him. Along with the photo, she wrote, “He’s home❤️”.

The photo got showered with a lot of love as many fans of the couple left heart emojis in the comment section. Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia and her friend Natasha Poonawalla also sent love to the actor in comments.

Before coming to London, Nick also visited Priyanka Chopra newly-opened restaurant, Sona, in New York, along with his singer-brother Kevin Jonas. The photos from their visit were shared by the co-owner of the restaurant, Maneesh Goyal.

Despite staying apart, Nick and Priyanka often indulge in some PDA by leaving cutesy comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Recently, when the actor posted a selfie from the sets of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, Nick commented on it saying, “You’re hot. 😍 ” Priyanka began the shoot of the Russo Brothers’ series earlier this year.

Last month, Nick Jonas made Priyanka’s birthday special by organising a performance by Manchester string quartet for her of which Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram stories. He also sent her a 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild, which is worth Rs 131,375 for a 750ml bottle.

On the work front, Priyanka has a couple of projects in her hands. While she has completed the shoot of romantic drama Text for You and Matrix 4, she has Mindy Kaling’s untitled romantic comedy and Ma Anand Sheela biopic in her kitty.