Priyanka Chopra’s wax statue in New York leaves her in awe

Priyanka Chopra made quite a mark when she appeared at the 2016 Emmy Awards in red and her famous look from the evening has now been immortalised at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City. The statue was recently unveiled in Priyanka’s presence, and she was left in awe.

Priyanka shared some photos from the event on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, “🤯 <– Me when I saw my new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in NYC @nycwax (Coming to other locations soon!!) 4 figures. UK, Australia, Asia coming up! Thank you to Madame Tussaud’s team.”

Priyanka’s wax statue will be unveiled at three other locations around the world which includes UK, Australia and Asia.

This is Priyanka Chopra’s first wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Many Indian celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan have their wax statues at the London branch of the museum. The Delhi branch of the museum also hosts various Bollywood celebrities.

Priyanka is presently busy promoting her upcoming film Isn’t it Romantic. She was recently seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she spoke about her lavish wedding ceremony with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur in December 2018. The couple hosted quite a few wedding receptions in India and US.