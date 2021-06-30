Priyanka Chopra visits Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with family: ‘Amazing to be amongst the greatest ever in music’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be having the best time. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday night shared a few fun pictures from her and her family’s outing to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The actor spent quality time with close friends and mother Madhu Chopra.

In the featured images, we see a jovial Priyanka surrounded by glittering lights laughing away at the camera. Posting the photo dump, the global icon captioned the post, “Thank you @rockhall for giving me and the family such a wonderful time. So amazing to be amongst the greatest ever in Music. Thank you Greg, Shelby, Nwaka and everyone else who made it so smooth. Love u @johnlloydtaylor.”

Lately, Priyanka Chopra seems to be taking a down time after working on some back-to-back hectic schedules. First, we saw her making her first ever appearance at her newly opened restaurant in New York called Sona, where she celebrated by having a sumptuous meal with buddies and ringing in her mother’s birthday in a grand style. Then the artiste posted pictures of herself with best friend Anjula Acharia, where the pair was seen letting their hair down.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects lined up for release. This includes the action-packed Amazon Prime series Citadel, Keanu Reeves movie The Matrix 4, the romantic drama Text For You, as well as a yet-undisclosed Bollywood project.

Priyanka was last seen in the acclaimed Netflix movie The White Tiger, which was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.