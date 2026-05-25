Priyanka Chopra visits Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas with Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara, see video

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently spotted at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad alongside Namrata Shirodkar and her daughter Sitara. Priyanka is in Hyderabad for the shoot of Varanasi, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Varanasi also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Taking time out from her ongoing shoot schedule, Priyanka caught a film with Mahesh Babu’s family at the premium multiplex, which is co-owned by the Telugu star.

Also Read – Inside Esha Deol’s ‘fun afternoon and top-tier gossip’ with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani

Watch Priyanka Chopra’s videos with Namrata Shirodkar and her daughter Sitara:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NandGowli Kamlesh (@artistrybuzz_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Beyond her movie outing, the actor has been soaking in the local flavors. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse of herself enjoying delicious Himayat mangoes in Hyderabad.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a photo of a tiffin box filled with freshly cut mango pieces. Alongside the image, she wrote, “Mango season… #himayat #hyderabadimangoes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

More about Varanasi

Priyanka’s extended stay in Hyderabad is for SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated global epic, Varanasi. The project has already generated massive buzz among movie lovers due to its scale, star cast and Rajamouli’s ambitious vision.

Story continues below this ad

The film reportedly follows the journey of Rudhra as the holy city of Varanasi faces the threat of an approaching asteroid. Spanning multiple timelines and continents, the story is said to blend large-scale adventure with deeply rooted Indian cultural themes.

The ambitious project is being filmed extensively across Hyderabad, Odisha and Kenya. Mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 1,000–1,300 crore, Varanasi is expected to become one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.