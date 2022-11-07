scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Priyanka Chopra visits Lucknow to observe work done by UNICEF, says ‘women, girls are key in building better futures’

Priyanka Chopra visits Lucknow and spends time with children in schools and anganwadis.

priyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra visited Lucknow on November 7. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra visited the UNICEF office in Lucknow on Monday. She also paid a visit to the Composite School Aurangabad and an Anganwadi center where she interacted with children.

On her trip, Priyanka was seen observing the work done by UNICEF and its partners to end violence and discrimination against girls in Uttar Pradesh.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

In a video posted earlier today, Priyanka Chopra said, “Right now, I am in Lucknow, India, with UNICEF. I am really looking forward to this field visit. I have spent a few of my childhood years at school in Lucknow. I have family and friends here. And I am keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in Uttar Pradesh. I want to see first-hand how technology and innovation is making that shift at a larger scale. Across India, gender inequality results in unequal opportunities, and it is the girls that are most disadvantaged.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The actor added, “We are visiting various UNICEF partners to see the work that is being done with the aim to end violence and discrimination against girls. I will hear about the challenges they face in everyday life, and see the solutions on hand, because what is needed is solutions at scale. As I have said often enough, women and girls are the key in building better futures not just for themselves but for their communities.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Jee Lee Zara opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Talking about the movie, Priyanka told PTI, “I have spent a long time in my career where we have always been secondary to men. The heroes decide where the movie is shot, who is cast and what’s happening. It is boring. We are living in a time where women need to be able to have agency in their lives.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...

She added, “I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (on board). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 07:21:12 pm
Next Story

More machines to manage stubble, but Punjab farmers still burning it. This is why

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebrity photos 1200
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement