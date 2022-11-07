Priyanka Chopra visits Lucknow to observe work done by UNICEF, says ‘women, girls are key in building better futures’

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra visited the UNICEF office in Lucknow on Monday. She also paid a visit to the Composite School Aurangabad and an Anganwadi center where she interacted with children.

On her trip, Priyanka was seen observing the work done by UNICEF and its partners to end violence and discrimination against girls in Uttar Pradesh.

(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

In a video posted earlier today, Priyanka Chopra said, “Right now, I am in Lucknow, India, with UNICEF. I am really looking forward to this field visit. I have spent a few of my childhood years at school in Lucknow. I have family and friends here. And I am keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in Uttar Pradesh. I want to see first-hand how technology and innovation is making that shift at a larger scale. Across India, gender inequality results in unequal opportunities, and it is the girls that are most disadvantaged.”

The actor added, “We are visiting various UNICEF partners to see the work that is being done with the aim to end violence and discrimination against girls. I will hear about the challenges they face in everyday life, and see the solutions on hand, because what is needed is solutions at scale. As I have said often enough, women and girls are the key in building better futures not just for themselves but for their communities.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Jee Lee Zara opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Talking about the movie, Priyanka told PTI, “I have spent a long time in my career where we have always been secondary to men. The heroes decide where the movie is shot, who is cast and what’s happening. It is boring. We are living in a time where women need to be able to have agency in their lives.”

She added, “I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (on board). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women.”