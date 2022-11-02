Priyanka Chopra visits her ‘old haunt’ Marine Drive in Mumbai: ‘I’ve missed you…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is busy visiting her ‘old haunts’ in Mumbai. The star, who is reportedly in town to launch her haircare brand, took to Instagram and shared a reel of herself dancing on Marine Drive. In the clip, Priyanka pulls off a couple of poses, dances a little, before climbing into her car and driving off.

Priyanka captioned her post, “Pit stop at an old haunt…. Even if just for a minute #IYKYK Mumbai, I’ve missed you! Now back to work with @anomalyhaircare @mynykaa.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with heart emojis. One fan wrote, “Can you imagine spotting priyanka just like that on the way taking photos? why won’t this happen to me.” Another fan commented, “Slay!”

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai a few days ago, and gave detailed updates from the time of her touchdown, to her relaxing at home and watching old seasons of Koffee with Karan. She had also shared a photo of herself enjoying the Mumbai view and wrote, “Home. Looking forward to the next few days…”

There has been much talk about Priyanka’s daughter Malti accompanying her on this trip, but she was not seen at the airport. Priyanka and Nick Jonas have avoided sharing photos of their daughter Malti’s face on Instagram, and it is expected that they might reveal it on her first birthday next year. Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January this year.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in the pipeline including Russo Brothers’ Citadel and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt