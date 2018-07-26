Priyanka Chopra thanks Variety for big honour

Priyanka Chopra’s name has been included in Variety500. Priyanka Chopra’s name has been included in Variety500.

Popular international publication Variety recently declared its Variety 500 list and the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and others have made it to this coveted list. According to their website, “Variety500 is an index of the 500 most influential business leaders shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry.”

Priyanka Chopra, Anil Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Uday Shankar, Punit Goenka, Siddharth Kapur, Subhash Chandra, Ekta Kapoor, Kishore Lulla and Aditya Chopra have been included in the list.

Priyanka Chopra thanked the magazine in a Twitter post. She wrote, “Big thanks to @Variety for including me in your #Variety500 for the 2nd year in a row! What makes this one extra special is the little name right above mine…@PurplePebblePic. Stories are at the heart of everything we do, regardless of genre or language..”

Priyanka Chopra has been working in the West for quite a while and even though her TV show Quantico did not get a renewal this year, she has been on a roll with film projects both in India and America.

Apart from working as an actor, PC has established her production house Purple Pebble Pictures which creates content in various languages including Marathi, Punjabi and many others.

In Bollywood, Priyanka will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. The first schedule of the film has already started. She is also working on The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. A source had earlier informed indianexpress.com, “So they have started the workshop for the film. And Zaira is also a part of it. The Sky Is Pink is a working title. This is the first Hindi film Priyanka Chopra is doing after two years. Also, this is the fifth film she is doing with Ronnie and Sid Roy Kapur.”

