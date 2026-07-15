Priyanka Chopra’s action update for SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’: ‘So many slow-motion jumps’

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her Indian film comeback with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. In the latest episode of Jonas Brothers’ YouTube podcast, Priyanka joined her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas for a candid conversation, where she opened up about the much-awaited project.

Priyanka Chopra has shared an exciting update about her upcoming film Varanasi, directed by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. During a recent podcast appearance, the actor spoke about the ambitious project, revealing that she has been working on it for over a year and hinting at the scale of the epic adventure.

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Talking about the Indian film industry and her next release, Priyanka clarified that while she’s known for her Bollywood work, Varanasi is a South Indian production.

“I’ve been working on it for almost 14 months now. But this filmmaker, his name is SS Rajamouli, is known to take that kind of time to make movies.”

“I’ve been working on @VaranasiMovie for almost 14 months now, but #SSRajamouli is known to take time. I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps, and that’s all I can say” – Mandakini #PriyankaChopra#MaheshBabu | #Varanasi pic.twitter.com/0cw3F8Oagt — VardhanDHFM (@_VardhanDHFM_) July 14, 2026

The actor praised Rajamouli’s meticulous filmmaking process, pointing out that his previous blockbuster RRR showcased the kind of grand storytelling he is celebrated for.

Priyanka also shared a fun exchange about how her brother-in-law Joe Jonas was the first person to tell Priyanka about the film RRR to her before she had watched it herself. “You were like, “Oh, there’s this Indian movie that came out. I saw it,” shared PeeCee about Joe Jonas ‘ reaction to RRR.

When asked about the film, Priyanka described Varanasi as a massive cinematic experience.

“He called me for this movie and it’s called Varanasi. It’s this epic adventure around the world and in time. It’s taken a minute, but I’m very excited about it. It comes out April 2027.”

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The announcement was met with excitement from the hosts, who praised RRR, with one recalling its iconic bridge sequence. Kevin Jonas added, “RRR was awesome. So I’m so excited.”

Without revealing too much about her role, Priyanka teased fans with a playful hint about the action audiences can expect. “I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps, and that’s all I can say,” she shared.

Varanasi is one of the most anticipated Indian films in production, directed by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu in the lead alongside Priyanka Chopra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Scheduled to release in April 2027, the film is already among the most anticipated Indian releases of the year.