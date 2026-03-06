Priyanka Chopra recalls vacating Los Angeles home during wildfires; reveals ‘sentimental’ items she packed: ‘It was like a volcano’

After growing up in various parts of India due to her parents’ careers as army physicians, Priyanka Chopra now resides in Los Angeles with her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. While she has turned her Los Angeles house into her home over the years, Priyanka recently recalled the frightening days she endured last year when destructive wildfires swept across California.

Maintaining that she has a go-bag (a bag with necessary supplies, such as food, for use in an emergency) ready at all times, the actor-producer said that she likes to know where her things are. She also mentioned that those days made her realise what was truly important.