Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Priyanka Chopra recalls vacating Los Angeles home during wildfires; reveals ‘sentimental’ items she packed: ‘It was like a volcano’
Priyanka Chopra revealed that, as they were being evacuated from their Los Angeles home due to the wildfires, she took items she felt could not be replicated.
After growing up in various parts of India due to her parents’ careers as army physicians, Priyanka Chopra now resides in Los Angeles with her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. While she has turned her Los Angeles house into her home over the years, Priyanka recently recalled the frightening days she endured last year when destructive wildfires swept across California.
Maintaining that she has a go-bag (a bag with necessary supplies, such as food, for use in an emergency) ready at all times, the actor-producer said that she likes to know where her things are. She also mentioned that those days made her realise what was truly important.
Check out | Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Live Updates: All eyes on Ranveer Singh’s film as trailer drops tomorrow
Recalling the time they were evacuated from their home, she told Joe Rogan, “I remember standing in my room and just thinking for a second. My husband wasn’t in town. So, he told me to pack a go-bag. Hearing that, I was like, ‘How do I cram my whole life in a bag?’ So many people lost their entire lives in those fires. It just made me think about what was really important.”
Priyanka added, “The stuff that I ended up taking, which was very telling later, was the stuff that had sentimental value. Of course, I took the passport, birth certificates and important papers. But I took our daughter’s first haircut, and something I had from an old movie of mine. I took things that I felt I would not be able to replicate, which was so weird.”
Recalling the wildfires, she said, “It was like a volcano. I could see it from our backyard. And the power and the enormity of it…. We could see the hills from our house, and I could see it (the fire) completely taking over the hills.”
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05