Priyanka Chopra shares unseen photos from brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding; Nick Jonas wins hearts with jiju duties. Watch

Priyanka Chopra posted a photographic montage from her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding as he and his wife Neelam Upadhyaya celebrated one year of their marriage anniversary.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 7, 2026 02:30 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra takes us inside brother Siddharth Chopra's weddingPriyanka Chopra takes us inside brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. (Pic: Priyanka/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra doesn’t shy away from showering love on her family on social media. Recently, she dropped an adorable post, lauding her husband and singer Nick Jonas. On Saturday, she posted a montage from her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding as he and his wife Neelam Upadhyaya celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The montage shows inside photos and videos from the wedding celebrations. It features glimpses from the couple’s haldi ceremony, reception, and wedding day. One of the videos shows Priyanka and Siddharth playing with her and Nick’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The videos also show performances by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, along with the couple grooving together and Priyanka dancing her heart out during Siddharth’s baraat. Other moments capture Nick Jonas performing his jiju duties and taking part in the wedding rituals.

Priyanka captioned the post, “Cannot believe its been a year. Love you both so much. Here’s wishing you the best life together forever.. happy one year anniversary ❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Recently, Priyanka also shared a loved-up post for Nick. She penned a heartfelt note for Nick, calling him her champion and also promoting his new album Sunday Best. She wrote, “There aren’t enough words to express myself but I’ll try.. You are what dreams are made of… Find yourself someone who not only loves and respects you but cherishes you like treasure and isn’t afraid to show it. I’m so grateful that the universe led me to you. You’re the best decision I ever made. I’m so in awe of your endless talent. You’re the most honest and sincere person I’ve ever known.. and the most beautiful part of it is.. it’s just who you are. You don’t even try. You are the reason I smile everyday.”

Also read: ‘Nick Jonas is very Punjabi’: Wedding photographer Joseph Radhik had no idea Nick was a popstar, was surprised to hear him sing

She added, “Thank you for being mine. These pictures are from our early days but it still feels like yesterday.. I’m so proud of this album. You poured your soul into every note and every lyric . It takes a really secure person to be able to reach down so deep and share it with the world. I love you endlessly. Do yourself a favor. Grab the one you love and listen from the beginning. This is how love should be. #SundayBest out now. Link in Bio.”

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy with her Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and is directed by SS Rajamouli. Recently, the makers of her next Hollywood outing The Bluff released the film’s trailer, and it shows Priyanka playing the role of a pirate trying to protect her family.

