Priyanka Chopra’s unseen photos from her Bareilly days has the actor gushing. See here

Priyanka Chopra has often spoke about her life in Bareilly before she became a movie star and recently, an Instagram user shared some unseen photos of the global star from her days in the city from the 1990s. Priyanka finished her high school in Bareilly before she won Miss World in the year 2000.

Instagram user Eleen shared a reel with the text, “My mom just told me that she knew Priyanka Chopra in Bareilly in the 90s.” Eleen shared three photos in the reel but to her surprise, PC took note of these photos and left a comment that read, “Wow! Pls tell your mom I said hi!! Thx for sharing the pictures ❤️”

She recently spoke about her childhood in an interview with PTI and said, “I come from a small-town in Bareilly and my parents were doctors. We watched movies but I didn’t think I could ever be in them. But since my life went in that direction after I won a pageant.”

In 2017, PC was honoured with a doctorate by the Barielly International University however, the Dostana actor could not attend the ceremony. She said, “I am heartbroken that I will not be able to attend the convocation ceremony and receive my honorary doctorate in person at the Bareilly International University.” She added, “I was really looking forward to going back to Bareilly… Not just to receive the honorary doctorate but also to see old friends and family and just reconnect with a city that has been such an important part of my life.”

In 2022, Priyanka welcomed her daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas. She wasn’t seen in any films this past year but she has a packed 2023. In the upcoming year, PC will be seen in the Russo Brothers’ Prime Video series Citadel with Richard Madden. Priyanka is also announced to star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa where she’ll be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Farhan recently told ETimes that the film will start shooting in the later part of 2023.