Priyanka Chopra honoured with UNICEF’s Humanitarian Award

Priyanka Chopra was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the recently held UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. The Bollywood actor is a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF.

The award was presented to Priyanka by fashion mogul Diane von Furstenberg. The actor took to Twitter and shared, “I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life.”

The Sky is Pink actor also shared a video from the event and wrote, “Philanthropy today has gone beyond just funding projects. Be disruptive, show compassion and care, be catalytic in our actions and solutions. Giving back is no longer a choice, it has to be a way of life.”

Priyanka Chopra has been associated with UNICEF since 2006 when she started volunteering for children’s rights and welfare.

On the work front, Chopra is currently working on the Netflix film adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is also working on Robert Rodriguez’s superhero film We Can Be Heroes. The actor is also developing a comedy about an Indo-American wedding with Mindy Kaling. She had earlier announced a project on Rajneesh’s close aide Ma Anand Sheela.

In 2019, Priyanka Chopra was seen in the Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink. The movie also marked her return to Bollywood after the 2016 film Jai Gangaajal. She also recently voiced Elsa in Frozen 2 (Hindi). The film had her teaming up with real-life cousin sister Parineeti Chopra.

