scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

Priyanka Chopra works on Unfinished audiobook: ‘This is so hard to do, but I am excited’

Priyanka Chopra shared a sneak peek of her book Unfinished which is up for preorder and is likely to hit the stands in February.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 15, 2021 10:00:00 am
priyanka chopra memoirPriyanka Chopra is excited to present her memoir Unfinished. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has almost finished recording the audiobook of her memoir Unfinished. The actor shared videos from her recording session and said recording an audiobook is hard but exciting.

“This is so hard to do, but I am so excited for you to hear this book. The finish line is a day away!!! #unfinished,” PeeCee captioned a video she shared on Instagram. In the video, the actor is seen at a desk she has set up in her bedroom. She also revealed that the whole setup is DIY. The actor said, “So, I am almost at the end of recording my audiobook and it’s all DIY. Just me, in my room, trying to get this done. I hope you guys enjoy it.”

priyanka chopra unfinished Priyanka Chopra shared a photo from her recording session on Instagram. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) priyanka chopra book Priyanka Chopra recorded Unfinished audiobook in her bedroom. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra also shared a sneak peek of her book Unfinished. She shared an excerpt from it in her own voice. “From now on if I am going to be an anomaly, I was going to be the shiniest damn anomaly around,” she said in an audio recording.

Unfinished is up for preorder and is likely to hit the stands in February.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Apart from recording her audiobook, Priyanka Chopra, who is in London, has been busy promoting her Netflix film The White Tiger. She has been sharing photos from her virtual media sessions. Sharing a photo, the actor wrote, “Day 4 of press. Today it’s a mix of The White Tiger and Unfinished (in no particular order), and flipping back and forth between the two has my mind.”

priyanka chopra photos Priyanka Chopra is also busy promoting The White Tiger. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on January 22.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

master release
Master frenzy takes over India

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement