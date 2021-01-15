Priyanka Chopra works on Unfinished audiobook: ‘This is so hard to do, but I am excited’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has almost finished recording the audiobook of her memoir Unfinished. The actor shared videos from her recording session and said recording an audiobook is hard but exciting.

“This is so hard to do, but I am so excited for you to hear this book. The finish line is a day away!!! #unfinished,” PeeCee captioned a video she shared on Instagram. In the video, the actor is seen at a desk she has set up in her bedroom. She also revealed that the whole setup is DIY. The actor said, “So, I am almost at the end of recording my audiobook and it’s all DIY. Just me, in my room, trying to get this done. I hope you guys enjoy it.”

Priyanka Chopra also shared a sneak peek of her book Unfinished. She shared an excerpt from it in her own voice. “From now on if I am going to be an anomaly, I was going to be the shiniest damn anomaly around,” she said in an audio recording.

Unfinished is up for preorder and is likely to hit the stands in February.

Apart from recording her audiobook, Priyanka Chopra, who is in London, has been busy promoting her Netflix film The White Tiger. She has been sharing photos from her virtual media sessions. Sharing a photo, the actor wrote, “Day 4 of press. Today it’s a mix of The White Tiger and Unfinished (in no particular order), and flipping back and forth between the two has my mind.”

The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on January 22.