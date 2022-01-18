Priyanka Chopra understands the ‘repercussions’ of wearing a mangalsutra, wonders if it’s ‘too patriarchal’

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with Nick Jonas made the news for many reasons, including her mangalsutra, the piece of jewellery we’ve seen her wearing on several occasions ever since. A part of her wedding trousseau, her mangalsutra was created by the Italian fashion label Bulgari, and Priyanka spoke about it in a new Instagram video.

In the video, she chatted with Lucia Silvestri, Creative Director at Bulgari, about giving the Indian mangalsutra a contemporary touch. The actor also gave an insight into what she felt when she wore one for the first time. She said, “When I wore mine for the first time, because we’ve grown with the idea of what it means, it was just a very special moment for me.”

Explaining that the black beads on the mangalsutra are ‘to ward off evil, to protect you’, Priyanka also gave her opinion on whether a mangalsutra is too ‘patriarchal’ for modern sensibilities. She said, “As a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal? But at the same time, I am that generation that’s sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we’ll see the next generation of girls might do differently.”

A part of Priyanka’s caption for the video read, “Take traditions forward by knowing who and what you stand for… I’m trying and learning everyday.”

Priyanka Chopra became the global ambassador for an Italian luxury jewellery brand last year. She tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.