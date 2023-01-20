Priyanka Chopra responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth: ‘My daughter won’t be gossip’

Priyanka Chopra, who got married to Nick Jonas in 2018, recently said that even though Nick is 10 years younger than her, he is a “wise man beyond his years.” In a chat with British Vogue, Priyanka shared that he helps her in staying grounded and reminds her of her value often.

“I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure. He just sees through the fog for me. He sees the best in people,” she told the publication. She added that when she achieves something, or gets an award, Nick encourages her to take a moment, and take it all in. She quoted him and shared, “‘Take a second. Take tonight to be excited about this award or be excited about this new deal’.”

Priyanka and Nick dated for just a few months before they decided to get married in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur and Priyanka recalled that during their honeymoon, they started a ritual called “show and tell” where they watch their older work with each other. She said that it started as a “getting to know you” exercise but they have kept at it since then. “We didn’t know each other’s careers before we met. Like, didn’t know them well. So we do a show and tell once in a while and share random things that we’ve done to show the other person what we were like when we were younger,” she said.

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Malti Marie. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2022 via surrogacy. She was born preterm and after spending a few weeks in the NICU, her parents brought her home on Mother’s Day.

In the same interview, Priyanka finally responded to hate she received for opting for surrogacy with many claiming she ‘rented a womb’. While the couple has been guarded and private about this phase of their life, Priyanka finally responded to criticism, asking haters to back off her daughter. “It’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

PC revealed why she opted for surrogacy and said, “I had medical complications.” She added, “This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”