scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth: ‘My daughter won’t be gossip’

Priyanka Chopra said that it was really painful when trolls spoke about her daughter Malti Marie.

Nick Jonas, Nick Jonas news, Nick Jonas fatherhood, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas travel, Nick Jonas daughter, travelling with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, indian express newsPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie in 2022. (Phtoo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra, who got married to Nick Jonas in 2018, recently said that even though Nick is 10 years younger than her, he is a “wise man beyond his years.” In a chat with British Vogue, Priyanka shared that he helps her in staying grounded and reminds her of her value often.

“I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure. He just sees through the fog for me. He sees the best in people,” she told the publication. She added that when she achieves something, or gets an award, Nick encourages her to take a moment, and take it all in. She quoted him and shared, “‘Take a second. Take tonight to be excited about this award or be excited about this new deal’.”

Also Read |Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, birth of daughter Malti Marie: ‘I had medical complications, this was a necessary step’

Priyanka and Nick dated for just a few months before they decided to get married in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur and Priyanka recalled that during their honeymoon, they started a ritual called “show and tell” where they watch their older work with each other. She said that it started as a “getting to know you” exercise but they have kept at it since then. “We didn’t know each other’s careers before we met. Like, didn’t know them well. So we do a show and tell once in a while and share random things that we’ve done to show the other person what we were like when we were younger,” she said.

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Malti Marie. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2022 via surrogacy. She was born preterm and after spending a few weeks in the NICU, her parents brought her home on Mother’s Day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Hybrid Covid immunity offers more cover than infection, says study
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
Delhi Confidential: Special invitees at Republic Day parade this year
What sparked stir by wrestlers: Calls from women over ‘unsafe environment...
What sparked stir by wrestlers: Calls from women over ‘unsafe environment...
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks
Why IT’s draft rules on PIB’s fact checks can do with a few more checks

In the same interview, Priyanka finally responded to hate she received for opting for surrogacy with many claiming she ‘rented a womb’. While the couple has been guarded and private about this phase of their life, Priyanka finally responded to criticism, asking haters to back off her daughter. “It’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

PC revealed why she opted for surrogacy and said, “I had medical complications.” She added, “This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 09:10 IST
Next Story

All you need to know about the latest TikTok trend — ‘damp drinking’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar wirh his kids
Karan Johar shares thoughts on being a parent: ‘Explosions of all the emotions…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close