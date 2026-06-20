Priyanka Chopra to work in a Hollywood film with Angelina Jolie

It has been more than a decade since Priyanka Chopra made the bold move from Bollywood to Hollywood, carving a space for herself on the global stage. Over the years, she has built an international portfolio, featuring films such as Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, and most recently, The Bluff. She has also ventured into long-form storytelling, leading series like Quantico and Citadel.

Now, the actor appears to have added another significant project to her growing slate, one that involves Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. Priyanka confirmed the development during a conversation with Fortune India, although she chose not to reveal any further details about the collaboration.

Working with Rajamouli on Varanasi

While the Angelina Jolie project has generated considerable buzz, Priyanka is currently immersed in the filming of director SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated next venture, tentatively titled Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Speaking about the project in the same interview, Priyanka expressed admiration for Rajamouli and his filmmaking vision. “I got a warm welcome from him. He is a treasure of Indian cinema, with a unique vision and a confidence which is very infectious. After nearly 25 years in the industry, I consider myself a student of life. I do have experience enough to know my job very well, but there is so much room for growth.”

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The actor also hinted at the ambitious scale of the film, which has been in development for several years. “What we are trying to do is something so ambitious and of a scale not seen for a very long time. I am very privileged and excited not just for India but also the world, because this will be a massive global release and people will be exposed to what we have been working on for the past three years.”

Currently shooting in Hyderabad, Priyanka described the atmosphere on set as both intense and enjoyable. Shooting on the sets of Varanasi is “furious and funny,” she said: “The families of all the actors are around. It is fun, we’re laughing, watching IPL matches, but there is also immense focus, rehearsals, and focus-driven work.”

Apart from Rajamouli’s film, Priyanka is also set to star alongside Orlando Bloom, known for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises, in a PPP co-production. She also has Mira Nair’s biographical drama Amri in the pipeline.