Priyanka Chopra to launch Kabir Bedi’s autobiography Stories I Must Tell that’ll explore ‘the story of his making, breaking and re-making’

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to launch the autobiography of seasoned actor Kabir Bedi titled ‘Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor’.

The launch event will be held virtually. Priyanka will join Bedi from London and will release and discuss the book on his social media accounts. The virtual event will be held on April 19, at 6:30 PM.

‘Stories I Must Tell’ is said to be about the “highs and lows of Kabir Bedi’s professional and personal life, his exciting stories of Bollywood, Hollywood and stardom in Europe, his tumultuous relationships, his deep loves and lingering losses, why his beliefs have changed, his wrenching setbacks, and how he made India proud. It’s the story of his making, breaking and re-making as a man.”

Priyanka herself had got her own autobiography titled ‘Unfinished’ published in February this year. It went on to become the Number 1 bestseller on e-commerce website Amazon in 24 hours.

THRILLED TO BITS!!!@priyankachopra is officially launching my book “Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor” on 19 April, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Moderated by @iFaridoon, @Bollyhungama

Watch across all my social media handles. #StoriesIMustTell #SaveTheDate @WestlandBooks pic.twitter.com/ofhnqTJJIh — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) April 17, 2021

Kabir has been in the film industry for half a century. He debuted with the 1971 film Hulchal. Some of his notable Indian films include Khoon Bhari Maang, Aatank Hi Aatank and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story.

Apart from his work in Hindi cinema, he is also known for his performances in overseas films and television shows.

He played the role of the titular pirate Sandokan in the 1976 Italian miniseries of the same name. He also essayed the role of villain Gobinda in the 1983 James Bond movie Octopussy.

He was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018.