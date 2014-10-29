Priyanka Chopra to begin shoot for ‘Madamji’ from November 30

Director Madhur Bhandarkar is all set for his next film with Priyanka Chopra titled Madamji. The National Award winning filmmaker, who is currently busy with Calendar Girls, was to start work on the Priyanka Chopra starrer on November 1 but now reports are that it has been delayed.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar is all set for his next film with Priyanka Chopra titled Madamji. The National Award winning filmmaker, who is currently busy with Calendar Girls, was to start work on the Priyanka Chopra starrer on November 1 but now reports are that it has been delayed.

Priyanka Chopra, who was shooting for ‘Bajirao Mastani’, had recently tweeted about suffering from conjunctivitis. Though the actress is currently on her way to recovery, her ailment seems to have affected the shoot of the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial too.

The spokesperson of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar confirmed the story and mentioned that the shooting has been postponed for a month and will commence from November 30.

‘Madamji’ will show the journey and struggles of an item girl who climbs the ladder of success and becomes a politician. The film is said to travel across different cities of India and will be mainly shot in Bhopal, Delhi, Johanpur, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra turns producer for the first time with Madamji and will be co-producing it with Ram Mirchandani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App