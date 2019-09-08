Priyanka Chopra arrives at TIFF 2019 for The Sky is Pink’s premiere

Priyanka Chopra has reached Toronto to attend the premiere of her production The Sky Is Pink at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival 2019. Earlier, she uploaded a photo of herself with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

Priyanka also stars in the movie. She plays the role of the mother of Zaira’s character, Aisha. Farhan and Rohit are also part of the film’s cast. Former plays the role of Aisha’s father and the latter, her brother.

Priyanka captioned the photo, “On my way to @tiff_net today. Can’t wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th. So excited for the amazing early reviews & to share this with the world! #TheSkyIsPink @faroutakhtar @zairawasim_ @rohitsaraf10 @shonalibose_ #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies #SiddharthRoyKapur @roykapurfilms @purplepebblepictures #SKGlobal.”

Priyanka has been putting up pictures from the venue. One photo shows her on a magazine cover, while in another she can be seen with the film’s director, Shonali Bose. Shonali has also penned the script with Juhi Chaturvedi and Nilesh Maniyar.

Currently, PeeCee has her plate full with projects. Priyanka will star opposite Rajkummar Rao in Netflix adaption of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger. She also has one more project of the streaming giant, a superhero film titled We Can Be Heroes.

The Sky is Pink will release in theatres worldwide on October 11.