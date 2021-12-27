Priyanka Chopra: There is nothing like Citadel on television

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently spoke about her forthcoming series with the Russo Brothers titled Citadel. The spy action series, also starring Richard Madden, has been described as “an expansive and groundbreaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series.”

As the synopsis suggests, the series will spawn multiple spinoffs in many countries.

Talking to Collider about the series, Priyanka Chopra said, “There is nothing like Citadel on television, I think. It’s extremely high scale, extremely finessed action, stunts, but at the same time it’s a drama and it has heart. So, I think there is really nothing like that on TV right now and that is one of the big reasons I really wanted to do it. Doing something for multiple episodes…you know it’s a commitment.”

PeeCee added that the fact that it was a limited series allowed her to dip her toes in television again. She also said that the training for the show was “very, very intense”.

“It was a lot of work, but I am so excited to share it with the world, because I just saw a bunch of it recently and I think it’s very special. We’ve worked really hard on it, and you’ll see that,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra can currently be seen in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi film franchise. Priyanka essays the adult version of the exiled program Sati. The character was originally featured as a child in The Matrix Revolutions, in 2003.

Apart from Citadel, the actor has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, and the romantic drama Text For You.