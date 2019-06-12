Priyanka Chopra celebrates ‘hardest loveliest experience’ of The Sky Is Pink with film’s team

Filmmaker Shonali Bose and her The Sky Is Pink team celebrated the wrap of their film on Tuesday evening. Priyanka Chopra, who flew to India last week, got emotional as she got together with the film’s team for the celebrations. While everyone partied the night away, PeeCee took to Instagram to thank everyone who contributed to the film’s journey.

Priyanka expressed her gratitude towards the film’s director Shonali Bose for her faith in her. Farhan Akhtar got a mention for being a wonderful co-actor. In Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, she made ‘friends for life’.

Sharing a series of photos, the Isn’t It Romantic actor wrote, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. ❤️ See u at the pictures!!! 🙏🏽 #skyispink 🍿 🎥”

Among those who attended the wrap-up party of The Sky Is Pink included the cast members Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala and the crew of the film.

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka’s return to Bollywood after three years. It will hit theaters on October 11.