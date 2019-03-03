Priyanka Chopra on her character in The Sky is Pink: It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her character in the upcoming film The Sky is Pink will age from 22 to 60 years old. The Sky is Pink will be her first starring role in a Hindi film after 2016’s Jai Gangaajal.

Advertising

Priyanka, who recently starred in New Line’s romantic comedy Isn’t It Romantic alongside Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine, told Mid-Day, “Though the film is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it’s a unique take on death — one that celebrates people’s lives instead of mourning their death.”

She added, “It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part.”

In Vishal Bhardwaj’s 7 Khoon Maaf, which was based on Ruskin Bon’s short story, Priyanka underwent several transformations as her character aged.

The Sky is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Shonali Bose, known for her acclaimed movie Margarita with a Straw, is directing a script written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The story is based on real-life motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who suffered from Pulmonary fibrosis. She also published a book called, My Little Epiphanies, which was released a day before her death. Wasim is playing the role of Aisha, while Priyanka and Farhan portray her parents.

Advertising

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka are producing the movie under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Priyanka’s own production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. The Sky is Pink releases on October 11.