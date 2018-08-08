Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink goes on floors, Cowboy Ninja Viking put on hold

Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

Priyanka Chopra’s next Bollywood project The Sky Is Pink is all set to go on floors today. The actor on Wednesday morning shared photos with her The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose and co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Producers of the film Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur can also be seen in the photos.

The caption of the photos read, “I’m so excited and happy about today..Some stories just need to be told. In the spirit of Aisha Chaudhry and her incredible parents Aditi and Niren we bring you our tentatively titled super special project The Sky is pink. Going on floors today. God Speed. 🙏🏽❤️🎉@rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms @faroutakhtar @shonalibose_ @zairawasim_.”

The Sky Is Pink revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. While Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.

The film has been written by Margarita with a Straw fame Shonali Bose and the dialogues have been penned by writer Juhi Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Entertainment website Collider earlier today reported that Universal Pictures has put on hold the Chris Pratt and Priyanka Chopra film Cowboy Ninja Viking. The movie was previously set to release on June 28, 2019.

Cowboy Ninja Viking is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo. While details about Priyanka’s character are still unknown, Pratt will play an agent with the skills and personalities of a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking.

