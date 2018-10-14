Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra shares first photo from the sets of Shonali Bose directorial

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka Chopra's first Bollywood project in last two years. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Hichki actor Rohit Saraf.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 14, 2018 12:08:25 pm

the sky is pink priyanka chopra photos Priyanka Chopra shared a new photo from the sets of The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka Chopra has shared the first photo from the sets of her upcoming Bollywood project, The Sky Is Pink. In the photo, we see the star cast posing together for a selfie. Apart from Priyanka, the Shonali Bose directorial will also feature Farhan Akhtar, Dangal fame Zaira Wasim and Hichki star Rohit Saraf. The shoot has begun in London.

The Sky Is Pink revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. While Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.

The film has been written by Margarita with a Straw fame Shonali Bose and the dialogues have been penned by Piku writer Juhi Chaturvedi.

priyanka chopra The Sky is Pink marks first Bollywood project of Priyanka Chopra in last two years.
siddharth roy kapur Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur strikes a pose with Shonali Bose.

The Shonali Bose directorial marks Priyanka’s first Hindi film project in last two years. She last appeared in Jai Gangaajal and made a special appearance in Purple Pebble Picture’s maiden project Ventilator. Her comeback in Bollywood was supposed to be with Salman Khan starrer Bharat. However, she walked out of the project citing personal reasons.

