Priyanka Chopra attends The Last Film Show screening in LA, wishes team luck for Oscars 2023: ‘The least I can do to support the industry…’

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended a screening for India’s submission to the Oscars, The Chhello Show, in Los Angeles. She took to Instagram and shared photos with director Pan Nalin and child artiste Bhavin Rabari. The film has made it to the Oscars 2023 shortlist in the Best International Feature Film Category. The producer David Dubinsky also posted many photos and a video on his Instagram handle. In the video, Priyanka recalls the memories of single-screen theatres and how her father used to bunk school to watch films. She also asked Bhavin the one movie he watched before doing the film, and to this, he replied, “Dangal.”

Priyanka Chopra wrote in her caption, “The least I can do is always support the industry that taught me all I know about my job. So proud of the amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema. ‘Chhello Show’ being one of the special ones. Good luck team! Go get ‘em. P.S. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) – a regional language movie (Gujurati) which has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Written and directed by Pan Nalin, this incredible film revolves a 9 year old’s @iambhavinrabari fascination with Cinema. P.P.S. Thank you @_iiishmagish for lending the team your LA home for the screening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID DUBINSKY (@daviddubinsky)

Dubinsky captioned his post, “With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer (married to Nick Jonas) at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show, a coming of age drama of a boy from a remote village in India who discovers the joys of the movie theater just as digital projection changes the game. It is India’s submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in Best International feature film category. Available on Netflix.”

Actor Kal Penn also attended the screening and can be seen in the photos, as well. The film follows a nine-year-old boy named Samay (Bhavin Rabari) from Chalala, a village in Gujarat, who falls in love with cinema as he watches films in a theatre in his hometown. When the film was first announced as India’s official Oscar submission, it caused an uproar among many as SS Rajamouli’s RRR had been the popular contender for the category.