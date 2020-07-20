Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas: I am the luckiest girl in the world

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 38th birthday recently. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 38th birthday recently. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Monday thanked husband Nick Jonas for making her birthday memorable. The Bollywood star took to Instagram to share a candid click of herself and Nick.

“To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas,” Priyanka captioned the picture.

Nick Jonas commented on the same post. He wrote, “Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful.”

The first rumours of Priyanka and Nick dating began doing the rounds in May 2018. Nick later proposed on July 19, 2018, a day after the Bollywood actor’s birthday. After an engagement in August, the heartthrobs tied the knot in December in the same year.

Priyanka celebrated her 38th birthday on July 18. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Nick had written, “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd