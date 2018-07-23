Follow Us:
Priyanka Chopra thanks friends and fans for birthday wishes

Priyanka Chopra shared an emotional video where she mentioned her 36th birthday was a special one. Our desi girl was spotted celebrating the day with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: July 23, 2018 9:10:22 am
Priyanka chopra thank you video Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle and personally thanked all the celebrities for their love and birthday wishes.
Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated her 36th birthday on July 18, on Sunday night thanked fans and colleagues for the birthday wishes. Sharing a selfie video on her Instagram handle, the ‘Desi Girl’ mentioned that the birthday was a special one for her.

Priyanka shared the video with caption, “All of you have been such a huge part of my journey. Thank you so much for all the love & affection that you have showered on me this birthday..I’m truly touched. I may not be able to reply to everyone individually but pls know you are in my heart. Love & happiness always..❤️😍.” The actor also took to her Twitter handle and personally thanked all the celebrities for their love and wishes.

See Priyanka Chopra’s thank you video here:

See how Priyanka Chopra replied to birthday wishes:

Priyanka Chopra was spotted celebrating her special day with Nick Jonas. The couple were seen going on a double date with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner. On Friday, Nick Jonas shared a candid photo of his rumoured girlfriend Priyanka Chopra with Sophie Turner on his Instagram story. The picture seems to be clicked by Joe Jonas during their double date. Nick captioned the photo, “blocking the haters out like”. It is pretty obvious that the American singer is referring to fans who are trolling Priyanka for dating a man 10 years younger than her.

See Nick Jonas’ post here:

priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas Nick Jonas shared this candid photo of his rumored girlfriend Priyanka Chopra with Sophie Turner on his Instagram story.

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of her third Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic?. She will soon start shooting for her next Bollywood project, Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar film also features superstar Salman Khan.

