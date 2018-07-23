Priyanka Chopra thanks friends and fans for birthday wishes

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle and personally thanked all the celebrities for their love and birthday wishes. Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle and personally thanked all the celebrities for their love and birthday wishes.

Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated her 36th birthday on July 18, on Sunday night thanked fans and colleagues for the birthday wishes. Sharing a selfie video on her Instagram handle, the ‘Desi Girl’ mentioned that the birthday was a special one for her.

Priyanka shared the video with caption, “All of you have been such a huge part of my journey. Thank you so much for all the love & affection that you have showered on me this birthday..I’m truly touched. I may not be able to reply to everyone individually but pls know you are in my heart. Love & happiness always..❤️😍.” The actor also took to her Twitter handle and personally thanked all the celebrities for their love and wishes.

See Priyanka Chopra’s thank you video here:

All of you have been such a huge part of my journey. Thank you so much for all the love & affection that you have showered on me this birthday..I’m truly touched. I may not be able to reply to everyone individually but pls know you are in my heart. Love & happiness always..❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/Z0MnEFaG3p — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 22, 2018

See how Priyanka Chopra replied to birthday wishes:

Thank you so much @realpreityzinta much love always https://t.co/V8DFbb1drk — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 22, 2018

Oh my goddd! My hair was clearly having a moment! Lol! Love u baby. @ParineetiChopra https://t.co/JOUImtHPc6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 22, 2018

Thank you @unicef all the work you do inspires me to be better. Thank you for all you do. https://t.co/QytMvr3v5D — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 22, 2018

Thank you so much MD.. you have always been the inspiration always @MadhuriDixit https://t.co/lRoMuhvRkS — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 22, 2018

Thank you so much you stunning one. You are glowing and clearly getting married suits u! Much love always @sonamakapoor https://t.co/1RjZVSZ224 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 22, 2018

Sooooo adorable. I remember them.. we met when I was in SA. I’m so touched thank you @IISuperwomanII https://t.co/Zr2QfQJqnx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 22, 2018

Priyanka Chopra was spotted celebrating her special day with Nick Jonas. The couple were seen going on a double date with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner. On Friday, Nick Jonas shared a candid photo of his rumoured girlfriend Priyanka Chopra with Sophie Turner on his Instagram story. The picture seems to be clicked by Joe Jonas during their double date. Nick captioned the photo, “blocking the haters out like”. It is pretty obvious that the American singer is referring to fans who are trolling Priyanka for dating a man 10 years younger than her.

See Nick Jonas’ post here:

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of her third Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic?. She will soon start shooting for her next Bollywood project, Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar film also features superstar Salman Khan.

