Priyanka Chopra thanks Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor for giving her a ‘taste of home’ in the US

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been living in the US ever since she forayed into America with the ABC show Quantico and built a successful career there with a list of prestigious titles. While she does travel back to India time and again for work, she recently got a pleasant surprise from her friends and colleagues from Bollywood. Producer Boney Kapoor and his daughter sent some Indian snacks to Priyanka, who lives in Los Angeles.

Priyanka uploaded a story on her Instagram account showing gratitude to Boney and Khushi. In the picture, one can see Indian snacks like poha, khakhra, namkeen and many other traditional Indian munchies. Priyanka wrote on the Instagram story, “Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for a taste of home! So kind!”. The actor has often said how much she loves Indian food. In fact, she also has an Indian restaurant in New York.

Check out her Instagram story –

The actor is quite active when it comes to updating her fans through social media. The actor also recently uploaded another adorable picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, while she was held by her ‘choti nani’, dressed in a frock and a beautiful head gear.

Priyanka recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections and Oscar-nominated The White Tiger. The Netflix movie was based on author Aravind Adiga’s novel by the same name. The film, which was directed by Ramin Bahrani, also starred Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in leading roles. The film was nominated in the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also marks the acting debut of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Besides them, The Archies will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvaraj Menda and is being produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti’s production house Tiger Baby Films. The film, which will release directly on OTT platform Netflix, has writing credits shared between Zoya, Ayesha DeVitre, John L. Goldwater, Reema and Bob Montana.