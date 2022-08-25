scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Priyanka Chopra thanks Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor for giving her a ‘taste of home’ in the US

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas uploaded a picture of Indian snacks sent to her by producer Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to thank Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been living in the US ever since she forayed into America with the ABC show Quantico and built a successful career there with a list of prestigious titles. While she does travel back to India time and again for work, she recently got a pleasant surprise from her friends and colleagues from Bollywood. Producer Boney Kapoor and his daughter sent some Indian snacks to Priyanka, who lives in Los Angeles.

Priyanka uploaded a story on her Instagram account showing gratitude to Boney and Khushi. In the picture, one can see Indian snacks like poha, khakhra, namkeen and many other traditional Indian munchies. Priyanka wrote on the Instagram story, “Thank you @boney.kapoor and @khushi05k for a taste of home! So kind!”. The actor has often said how much she loves Indian food. In fact, she also has an Indian restaurant in New York.

Priyanka Chopra

The actor is quite active when it comes to updating her fans through social media. The actor also recently uploaded another adorable picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, while she was held by her ‘choti nani’, dressed in a frock and a beautiful head gear.

Priyanka recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections and Oscar-nominated The White Tiger. The Netflix movie was based on author Aravind Adiga’s novel by the same name. The film, which was directed by Ramin Bahrani, also starred Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in leading roles. The film was nominated in the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film also marks the acting debut of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

 

Besides them, The Archies will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvaraj Menda and is being produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti’s production house Tiger Baby Films.  The film, which will release directly on OTT platform Netflix, has writing credits shared between Zoya, Ayesha DeVitre, John L. Goldwater, Reema and Bob Montana.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:27:25 pm
Gold Silver Rate Today(25 August 2022): Gold and silver prices surge; here’s what you pay

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

John Abraham's first look as Pathaan villain revealed

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's daughter Tvisha
Meet Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s daughter Tvisha
