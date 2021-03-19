Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah Winfrey why she didn’t take Nick Jonas seriously: ‘I was 35 and he was in his twenties’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about writing her memoirs, Unfinished, at the age of 38 in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey for her Discover+ talk-show Super Soul. Already a “New York Times” bestseller, Priyanka revealed that she had committed to writing the book in 2018, and credits getting ideas for the book while on long flights and the downtime provided by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Relishing in the confidence she feels in her late 30s, Priyanka says that she is happy to have moved past the insecurities of her 20s and speaking up about it, as she addresses her life in the book.

Priyanka also addressed her relationship with husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, and how she may have ‘judged the book by its cover’ when they first came in contact a few years ago. She also said that Nick takes so much pride in her achievements and was a support in writing her book.

Talking about being more confident in herself now than every before, Priyanka said, “I had committed to writing the book in 2018. In-between all those flights and the little time I’d get in hotel rooms that I lived in, I could just never get the time to write. But I had this time because of COVID, that helped me really delve deep, and honestly I also feel that I am, as a woman, in little bit of a more secure place where I felt like I could leave behind insecurities of my twenties, and not worry about the things that used to scare me before as much. I have little bit more confidence in myself, what I bring to the table professionally, personally, I think that really helped me address my life. And, I always just wanted to write a book, and I thought the easiest way to do it would be to write about my life (chuckles), but it wasn’t.”

Oprah then dived into Priyanka writing about her mother, Madhu Chopra, ‘manifesting’ Nick Jonas, in ‘Unfinished’. Oprah asks Priyanka, “I read where you said that your mom, you think, dreamed him up or had some spiritual force in bringing him into your life because you’ve been in bad relationships, and your mother said, ‘I hope one day you just meet somebody who sweeps you off your feet’, and then along comes Nick Jonas and you are ‘swept-eded’ off your feet.”

“I was ‘swept-eted,'” she says, “He’s self-assured, sensible, so excited about my achievements and my dreams. I may have judged the book by it’s cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him, he is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together.”

PC then goes on to saying how her marriage reminds of her parents’ marriage which was mostly a partnership between two equals. She says, “I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage, she had a marriage of partnership, they worked together, they lived together, they built their home together, they built their life together in equal partnership and I saw that while growing up. and, I am just amazed that I found exactly what I’ve kind of grew up with, with Nick, I just kind of swept, I’d let it happen.”

The complete Super Soul episode with Priyanka Chopra will stream on Discovery+ from Saturday, March 20, with the podcast version dropping on March 24.