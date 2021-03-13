Priyanka Chopra tells Nick Jonas: ‘I’m grateful for how you constantly show me your love’

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas on Spaceman release, reveals her look from the album. (Photos: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday took to Instagram to congratulate husband Nick Jonas on his latest album Spaceman. Along with congratulating Nick, she candidly also thanked him for “constantly showing me your love.”

She wrote, “Congratulations Nick..I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all…A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world.”

In a series of updates on Instagram, Priyanka also revealed her look from the Spaceman video where she is donning a red hot dress from Balenciaga. In Nick’s Spaceman video, he is seen isolated on an alien land and how memories of his lady-love keep him going. PC appears as a hologram here.

Nick had earlier opened up about how missing the love of his life, his wife, Priyanka Chopra inspired the theme of Spaceman. He had said that during the coronavirus induced lockdown last year, he and Priyanka spent a good amount of quality time together, but then when Priyanka had to get back to work, he felt isolated and disconnected. After reconnecting with herhe felt hopeful and cheerful, and that’s how Spaceman was born.

Nick Jonas dropped Spaceman on March 12, and Priyanka announced the album’s launch on her social media platforms. The album marks the first solo release of the singer since Last Year Was Complicated (2016) and the first solo project to be released since the reunion of the Jonas Brothers in 2019.