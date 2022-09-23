scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra compares doing her own stunts on Citadel to math, Anthony Russo says ‘Not everyone can actually do it’

Priyanka Chopra is working the directors of Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, Russo Brothers, on Amazon Prime Video's Citadel.

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra has been busy attending events all week in New York City and recently she was seen at the FC Festival with director Anthony Russo. The actor, who is collaborating with the Russo Brothers on their globe-trotting adventure series Citadel, spoke about working with them on the Amazon Prime Video series.

The action-packed series has Priyanka pulling off some big stunts and the actor said that she performed many of her stunts. She compared the art of doing stunts to doing math and said, “It’s like math. If you train, you can do it.” To this, Anthony jumped in and said, “I like your analogy but, like math, not everyone can actually do it.”

Priyanka also spoke about the unique quality of the show that pulled her in. She said, “I have been a tremendous admirer of the Russo Brothers and what honestly pulled me in was the social experiment of the show.”

 

Citadel is a global series which is being made with PC and Richard Madden in significant roles but this version of the show will act as a larger umbrella and will give way to many other spin-offs all around the world. In India, Citadel will be directed by The Family Man creators Raj & DK. Talking about the global nature of the streaming platform, PC said, “It gives my heart so much joy because it allows for different languages outside of English to be able to tell their stories in entertainment and we didn’t have that till streaming.”

Priyanka recently spoke at the UN General Assembly as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and said, “We meet today at a critical point at our world, at a time when global solidarity is more important as countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the COVID-19, as the climate crisis affects lives, as conflicts rage; as poverty, displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of a just world that we fought for, for such a long time.”

Priyanka was last seen as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections in 2021. She is now looking forward to the release of Citadel and the American rom-com It’s All Coming Back to Me. She is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

