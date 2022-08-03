Priyanka Chopra takes a tumble as she plays with kids from Ukraine, see photos and videos

Priyanka Chopra is off to Poland and at present, this global star is playing her role as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador. The actor shared many photos and videos as she got to interact with children who were brought under special care due to the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war, which started in February this year. Priyanka met the children in care under the ‘Unbreakable Ukraine’ programme by UNICEF and other foundations.

Priyanka shared a long post that read, “An aspect that is not often discussed but is very prevalent in a time of crisis is the psychological impact on these refugees. I met with so many women and children who are trying to cope with the horrors they have witnessed in this war. @unicef responded in Poland and in the region by ensuring that teams of psychologists are available to help mothers and children at the Blue Dot centres, the Child Development centres, the Education Hubs and other touch points. One of the most effective tools in helping children regain a sense of normalcy is playful interaction. It sounds so simple, but through play, children can find safety and respite, while also being able to explore and process what is happening in their lives. When children are driven from their homes by war, conflict, or displacement of any kind, access to nurturing relationships with parents, caregivers, and peers are critical buffers to the effects of violence, distress, and other adverse experiences.”

She added, “The kids I met on this mission love working with art. Coffee beans, salts and regular household items are used for art therapy and sensitivity therapy. When they work with different materials, as well as paints and colors, the therapists are able to understand their emotions. In the beginning for example, the children would draw with very dark colors, and over time the colors got brighter. Another example is handmade dolls that I was gifted by Ukrainian children at each Programme I visited with Unicef. Each is unique and is believed to have the power of protection, which these children really need right now as the war is upending the lives and futures of the countries 5.7 million school aged children.”

Priyanka Chopra called herself privileged as she got to spend this time with the kids. She shared many more photos and videos on her Instagram story too.

Earlier we saw Priyanka breaking down in a video after she heard the refugees’ stories.

Priyanka herself became a mother in January this year, via surrogacy. She welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas along with her husband Nick Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be soon seen in Amazon Prime Video’s original Citadel, which has been created by Russo Brothers.