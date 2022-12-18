Priyanka Chopra takes off with daughter Malti Marie ahead of Christmas, shares pic: ‘Off we go’

After a family visit to the zoo, Priyanka Chopra has now flown off with daughter Malti Marie, ahead of the Christmas holiday. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo with her child as they sat on the luxurious plane. “Off we go,” Priyanka wrote with a heart emoji on the picture, without giving details of her destination. It is also not clear whether Nick Jonas was accompanying them.

Priyanka is dressed in a black jumper set and a matching woollen cap in the photo. She left her hair loose and wore a golden hoop to finish her look. At her foot, a bag is also seen which has her daughter’s blanket and toys. Malti Marie seemed to be enjoying the view atop the plane as she looked out of the window, with her back towards the camera. As readers would know, Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the face of their child, who will turn one next month.

A few days back, Priyanka shared photos of their trip to the zoo. In the picture, the family was seen admiring a jellyfish at the aquarium. While Nick held their baby, Priyanka was seen making a funny face at her. She captioned the post, “Family #aquarium #familyday #love”.

Priyanka recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Nick. The couple got married in 2018 in Rajasthan’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. The three-day wedding weekend was celebrated by both sides of the family and Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin also flew down with the rest of the family.

Through a social media post, Priyanka wished Nick on their anniversary, and wrote, “Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe.”

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to promote her haircare brand. On the work front, she will next be seen in Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel and the film Love Again.