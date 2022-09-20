Priyanka Chopra takes daughter Malti Marie on her first trip to NYC, shares photos with ‘evil eye’ emoji

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from her trip to New York City with her daughter Malti Marie. PC shared two photos with her daughter, without revealing her face, as they sat in the window of her hotel room and gazed at the tall skyscrapers all around them.

“Our first trip to the big 🍎😍🧿,” wrote Priyanka in the caption. Dia Mirza, Ranveer Singh, Sonali Bendre showered their love in the comments section of the post. Nina Dobrev wrote, “Best accessory in life 😍.”

The Quantico actor was in the city to speak at the United Nations General Assembly as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. “We meet today at a critical point at our world, at a time when global solidarity is more important as countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the COVID-19, as the climate crisis affects lives, as conflicts rage; as poverty, displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of a just world that we fought for, for such a long time,” Priyanka said in her address.

At the United Nations event, Priyanka Chopra also met Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet and activist Amanda Gorman. The White Tiger actor took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures with the two.

Priyanka Chopra met Malala Yousafzai and Amanda Gorman at UN General Assembly. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra met Malala Yousafzai and Amanda Gorman at UN General Assembly. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka is currently looking forward to the release of her Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel, which is being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The actor is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa, which also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.