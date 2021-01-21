Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and others congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Swara Bhasker and Dia Mirza congratulated Joe Biden as he took oath as the 46th US President. They also hailed Indian-American Kamala Harris who was sworn in as the first woman Vice-President of the United States.

Sharing a photo of Biden and Harris, Sushmita congratulated the two. She also called Harris’ appointment as Vice-President of US ’empowering’. The Aarya actor wrote, “Congratulations UNITED States of America!! 👏🤗 Making History on so many levels, Respect Madam Vice President @kamalaharris ❤️ Its beyond empowering!!! The world needs a strong sense of inclusion & hope Mr. President @joebiden Here’s praying we all find strength in each other…beyond geography!! 🙏😊 “We lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example” #president #JosephRobinEtteBidenJr 👏 Regards & Respect from India 😊🇮🇳 #duggadugga.”

Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of Harris on Instagram and wrote, “The Future Is Female”.

Swara Bhasker shared a couple of photos from the ceremony and captioned them, “United States Of America, you did good!” Dia Mirza wrote the lines of Amanda Gorman’s poem which read, “When day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” – Amanda Gorman #ANewDayInAmerica #Inauguration2021 #ParisAgreement.”

United States Of America, you did good! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YnKbMxMPc5 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 20, 2021

You are amazing. You inspire women and girls all over the world. All the best 🌏💫 https://t.co/bIfFrBFe30 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 21, 2021

“When day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” – Amanda Gorman #ANewDayInAmerica #Inauguration2021 #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/pUmFx3iVW4 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 21, 2021

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks were among a slew of glittery celebrities who performed at the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.