Have you seen photos of Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone and Shruti Haasan?

From Priyanka Chopra to Sunny Leone, celebrities took to their official social media accounts to share photos.

Advertising

Parineeti Chopra posted a photo featuring herself and Priyanka Chopra. They were seen holding their family’s new member, Bailey Chopra. Parineeti captioned the image, “Meet #BaileyChopra! And like in any other punjabi family — I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha”

Sunny Leone shared a photo of herself on Instagram. With the photo, she wrote, “The look when there is madness in front of me!! And me trying to analyse it!”

Pooja Hegde shared a selfie featuring the entire cast and crew of Maharshi. The film is all set to hit the screens on May 9.

Advertising

Rakul Preet Singh announced that the next song of her film De De Pyaar De will be out tomorrow. The song titled “Hauli Hauli” is a dance number featuring Tabu, Rakul and Ajay Devgn.

Shruti Haasan, who recently announced her upcoming project Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi, is shooting in a village. The actor says, “Village life is underrated”

Madhuri Dixit co-hosted the third episode of Toofan Aalaya with Kiran Rao. Aamir Khan thanked the actor for stepping in for him.

Mouni Roy is in Dubai. The actor has ticked off bungee jumping and skydiving from her bucket list.

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a photo and captioned it, “Khadi looks the best when you wear it with Pride #100YearsOfKhadi #ThrowbackThursday”

Ananya Panday looked cute as a button while promoting Student of The Year 2 in Mumbai.

Student of The Year 2 actors Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna Abhishek mimicked Jackie Shroff on the show. Sharing a selfie with Tiger in his Jackie avatar, the actor-comedian mentioned, “Son And dad 😊yest played jaggu dada on our show when tiger came to promote student of the year. Hv known dada since childhood so knew his style of waking n talking tiger really freaked out 😊and enjoyed LOVE u tiger it’s always fun having u on our show.”