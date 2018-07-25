Have you seen the latest photos of Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone and Disha Patani?

Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone and Anushka Sharma shared photos on their social media handles. Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone and Anushka Sharma shared photos on their social media handles.

Today’s edition of celebrity social media photos includes clicks shared by Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Esha Gupta and Shruti Haasan among others.

Priyanka Chopra's earrings stand out in these photos.

Sharing a stunning photo on Instagram, Sunny Leone wrote, "Just hanging with sunflowers on a rock!! So much fun. Thanks @kapil_khilnani for this picture @mtvsplitsvilla."

A new still of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga was unveiled on Wednesday. The film will release on September 28 this year.

"Find comfort in the chaos 🧚‍♀️," wrote Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt along with the photo.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a few photos with the caption, "T 2877 – Dressed for the occasion .. off for night shoot .. back just now at 5:01 am .. empty handed .. rained out .. no shoot 'Brahmastra ' …. locals in Sofia say they have never seen this rain at this time of the year .. 😗 happens when you work with "Monsoon People "😏🤡."

Along with the photo, Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday wrote, "Creating my own sunshine 🌞."

Model-actor Mawra Hocane, who cast her vote during Pakistan's 11th general election, posted this selfie. The caption read, "Voted. #AbsirfImranKhan #BallaypeNishan #PakistanElections2018 P.s a sweet quick trip to my home town reminded me just how Beautiful Islamabad is. looking forward to an even more beautiful Future ❤️🇵🇰🇵🇰 #NayaPakistan"

Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter shared photos from the film's sets.

Disha Patani is all smiles in her latest Instagram photo.

Esha Gupta looked gorgeous in her latest photoshoot.

"Busy busy day melting in the heat and writing music !!," read the caption of Shruti Haasan's selfie.

Sharing the photos, Prakash Raj wrote, "#FitnessChallenge 😍😍😍 my son #vedhant joins me in the #yoga session… morning bliss..,"reads the caption.

Sanjeeda Shaikh choose a yellow sari for her visit to the sets of Kumkum Bhagya.

Pulkit Samrat posted a selfie today and wrote, “Ｉ ｎｅｅｄ ａ ＨＯＬＩＤＡＹ!”

